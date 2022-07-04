copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-04)
2022-07-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 3.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,991 and $20,098 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,790, up by 4.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REQ, API3, and OGN, up by 31%, 21%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Adds 3 Execs to Leadership TeamParity Technologies, the firm building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, has added three senior hires to round out its leadership team, alongside founder and CEO Gavin Wood.
- Bitcoin Recovers to Over $19K; Nomura Warns of US, UK RecessionBitcoin extended its recovery to over $19,000 in European hours Monday after a weekend that saw major cryptocurrencies put up only moderate gains.
- OpenSea Co-Founder Steps Down to Focus on New Projects
- Crypto Lender Vauld Halts Withdrawals As Stress Mounts On Crypto IndustryVauld’s CEO has said that the crypto exchange is halting all trading, deposits, and withdrawals owing to financial difficulties.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 27th-Jul 3rd): Cryptos Primed for Volatility
- NFT Sales Volume down by 12.2% in 24h
- Cardano Successfully Launches Vasil Upgrade on Testnet
- Web3 and CeFi Venture Funding Topped $3.6B in June
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.46% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 14, the level is Extreme Fear
- Circle Taps New York Community Bank as its Latest Custodian for USDC Reserves
- US and UK Set to Team Up Regulating Cryptocurrencies
- Celsius Lays off 150 Workers as Depositors’ Worries Begin to Mount
- Survey: US Millennials Own More Crypto Than Mutual Funds
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1663 (+3.77%)
- ETH: $1111.5 (+5.94%)
- BNB: $225.8 (+5.42%)
- XRP: $0.3238 (+3.72%)
- ADA: $0.4547 (+1.93%)
- SOL: $34.28 (+6.29%)
- DOGE: $0.06819 (+4.49%)
- DOT: $7 (+4.95%)
- TRX: $0.06702 (+5.54%)
- SHIB: $0.0000103 (+4.15%)
Top gainers on Binance:
