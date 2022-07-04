Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Adds 3 Execs to Leadership Team

Parity Technologies, the firm building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, has added three senior hires to round out its leadership team, alongside founder and CEO Gavin Wood.

The new executives joining Parity are Eran Barak as chief operating officer (COO), Peter Ruchatz as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Fahmi Syed as chief financial officer (CFO).

It’s a bullish sign the Polkadot project is in good health; elsewhere crypto firms appear to be shedding jobs as the industry beds in for a potentially prolonged bear market.

Barak, a computer science graduate Tel Aviv University, has held senior roles at Thomson Reuters, Amdocs and Symphony Communications.

CMO Ruchatz, who will be building Polkadot’s brand, driving market education and community engagement, has held senior positions at Microsoft and Salesforce.

Before joining Parity, Syed was COO of hedge fund FIFTHDELTA, which launched in 2021 with $1.25 billion in assets under management. Prior to that he was part of the non-investment team of hedge fund Marshall Wace.

Back in November of last year, CoinDesk revealed Parity Technologies co-founder and CEO Jutta Steiner was leaving her longstanding leadership role, which Wood took over from her.