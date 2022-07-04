Crypto Scammers Target British Army Twitter and YouTube Accounts

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Scammers Target British Army Twitter and YouTube Accounts

Wahid Pessarlay - BeInCrypto
2022-07-04 14:00
Hackers are going all-in in their quests to draw attention to their preferred crypto projects. The latest antic is a hack of the British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts to promote non-fungible token (NFT) projects.
Over the weekend, reports of the hacking of the Twitter and YouTube accounts of the British Army were confirmed by an Army spokesperson. The Twitter account with over 362,000 followers was inundated with posts promoting NFT projects with the account name changed to “pssssd” and ‘BAPESCLAN” at different times.
The tweets from the hacked account announced the creation of a new NFT collection, with the link leading to a fake minting website and a counter that showed the number of pieces depleting. The compromised account also retweeted a series of NFT-related scams.
Hackers used the official channel of the YouTube page to feature videos from a talk hosted by Ark Investment Management in 2021 with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathie Woods in attendance. The bad actors renamed the channel, with over 177,000 subscribers, “Ark Invest.”

The army’s resolve

After confirming the security breach of its social media handles, the spokesperson for the British Army announced that the institution would be launching a full-scale investigation to bring the culprits to book. The spokesperson noted that “until the investigation is complete, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
A few hours later, the army regained control of its Twitter and YouTube accounts. “Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident,” wrote the army.

Institutional accounts targeted by crypto hackers

Over the last 12 months, there has been a spike in the number of attacks on the social media accounts of institutions. In April, the official Twitter account of the University of the Philippines was hacked by unknown persons, promoting fake airdrops and renaming the page to “Takashi Murakami.”
Early in the year, the Twitter accounts of the India Council of World Affairs, Mann Deshi Mahila Bank, and the Indian Medical Association were hacked simultaneously. The personal Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also suffered a similar fate. On each occasion, the hacker posted Bitcoin-related content and promoted NFT projects.
The post Crypto Scammers Target British Army Twitter and YouTube Accounts appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text