Multichain Bridge Integrates With RSK to Enhance DeFi Access on Bitcoin
Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-07-04 14:00
Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, has announced integration with RSK blockchain, a Bitcoin merge-mined smart contracts platform.
- According to the press release shared with CryptoPotato, the integration aims to facilitate the transfer of ETH, USDC, BUSD, and other assets between RSK, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- The broader focus of the decentralized cross-chain router protocol will be on enabling greater access to DeFi on Bitcoin.
- The team revealed that users will be able to bridge their ETH, USDC, BUSD, BNB, WBTC, and DAI between RSK, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- Following the development, Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, co-founder of RSK, said,
“I’m excited to see Multichain choose to integrate RSK as its first Bitcoin layer 2. RSK is home to the fastest-growing DeFi for Bitcoin ecosystem with protocols that are built to last and provide real solutions to the issues users face in centralized finance. This is a huge step forward in interoperability for RSK that means thousands of new users can access these DeFi services.”
- Multichain secured $60 million in December in a seed funding round led by Binance Labs.
- A month later, the cross-chain protocol suffered a major hack after attackers managed to exploit a vulnerability.
- As a result, $3 million in cryptocurrency was drained during the process.
- However, one white hacker reportedly returned approximately $813,000 worth of ETH.
