Multichain Bridge Integrates With RSK to Enhance DeFi Access on Bitcoin

Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, has announced integration with RSK blockchain, a Bitcoin merge-mined smart contracts platform.

, the integration aims to facilitate the transfer of ETH, USDC, BUSD, and other assets between RSK, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. The broader focus of the decentralized cross-chain router protocol will be on enabling greater access to DeFi on Bitcoin.

The team revealed that users will be able to bridge their ETH, USDC, BUSD, BNB, WBTC, and DAI between RSK, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.

Following the development, Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, co-founder of RSK, said,

“I’m excited to see Multichain choose to integrate RSK as its first Bitcoin layer 2. RSK is home to the fastest-growing DeFi for Bitcoin ecosystem with protocols that are built to last and provide real solutions to the issues users face in centralized finance. This is a huge step forward in interoperability for RSK that means thousands of new users can access these DeFi services.”