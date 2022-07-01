OpenSea Co-Founder Steps Down to Focus on New Projects

Following a fulfilling tenure at OpenSea, Alex Atallah – one of the co-founders of OpenSea – will be stepping down in August in order to focus on new ventures. He announced his decision on Twitter, sharing his letter with the rest of the OpenSea team.

First and foremost, he claimed his decision to step down came from a desire to continue innovating in other areas.

Responsibilities Handed Over to New Arrivals

When OpenSea was still a small company running on tight margins and acute foresight, Atallah assumed a leadership role in multiple internal areas – such as business development, community support, marketing, and so on.

Such arrangements are quite common for companies starting small – at the time, OpenSea could only boast a hundred collections listed on the platform. The growth of the firm from a niche digital art gallery to the behemoth it is today took nearly three years, during which the responsibilities of running the platform were far fewer than they are today.

However, following a staggering uptick in business starting in February of 2021, when NFTs enjoyed a steep rise in popularity, the company began looking for visionaries to assume leadership roles.

Up until recently, his support was still needed in two key roles besides his main role as CTO – namely, Engineering and OpenSea Ventures.

Some news: I’ll be stepping away from OpenSea next month, but remain on the board.

With a team in place that I trust & our new VP of Eng, @markoiskander, joining next week, I’m ready to build again from 0 to 1.

More in the update I shared with the team: https://t.co/WMZY2UruUo

— Alex Atallah (@xanderatallah) July 1, 2022

New Beginnings

Following the onboarding of Marko Iskander as the new VP of Engineering and Nadav Hollander as the new CTO, Atallah was relieved of most of his responsibilities.

However, he stated his intention to remain on the board of OpenSea in an advisory capacity, reiterating that he is stepping down on a positive note and intends to be a champion of the platform, albeit in a lesser role. Praising Devin – the other co-founder of OpenSea – he continued by stating that he is leaving the future of OpenSea in very capable hands.

“OpenSea will always be a part of me. I couldn’t possibly stop thinking about the exciting problems we solve every day, even if I tried. Devin has done an incredible job stewarding OpenSea to heights we never predicted. And now that we have all of you, I know I can venture on – with full confidence that you’ll continue building and growing OpenSea in the right direction.”

In closing, Alex thanked the whole team for their continued efforts and announced that his last day at OpenSea would be on the 30th of July. Following a well-earned sabbatical month, the OpenSea co-founder plans to dig into new projects with renewed forces.