Elrond introduces Jungle DEX

Beniamin Mincu, the founder and CEO of Elrond network, announced the launch of Jungle DEX via a tweet on Friday. According to Mincu, Jungle DEX is a playground for web3 innovation. Jungle DEX is an experimental platform with open listing rules to ensure that any project can experiment, attract liquidity, and build a community, he added.

Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability by employing two key elements: Adaptive State Sharding and a new Secure Proof of Stake ("SPoS") consensus mechanism.

EGLD is up by 3.47% today and is trading at $51.26 at press time.