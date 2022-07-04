Pancakeswap opens voting for SingularityDAO to join Syrup Pool and Farm

The Pancakeswap team announced on Twitter on Friday that its users can now vote to determine whether the SingularityDAO project will join its Syrup Pool and Farm. The voting process is free. If approved, users can stake their CAKE tokens to earn SDAO tokens.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 0.36% so far today and is currently trading at $3.072.