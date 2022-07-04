Facebook begins testing Polygon integration

Mihailo Bjelic, the co-founder of Polygon announced via Twitter on Friday that Facebook has begun testing Polygon integration. If deployed widely, anyone in the world will be able to connect their Polygon wallet to Facebook and display NFTs as posts, Bjelic added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is down by 3.36% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.4580.