Polygon introduces WAGMI JobDrops

Polygon announced via a blog post on Friday that Polygon Village, an initiative of Polygon DAO, has introduced WAGMI JobDrops. With WAGMI JobDrops, creatives within the Web3 ecosystem can get direct interviews with leading web3 organizations, Polygon added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is down by 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.4549.