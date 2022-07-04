Evolucio’s Music Battles will launch on the Hedera blockchain

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Friday that it had issued a grant to Evolucio. With this support, Evolucio and Music Battles, the company’s main product, will launch on the Hedera blockchain. Furthermore, Evolucio will introduce a crypto “play to earn” and NFT marketplace leveraging the HTS (Hedera Token Service) into its gaming experience to pioneer a new method of music distribution.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0611 at press time, down by more than 0.65% over the last 24 hours.