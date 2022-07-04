Input Output introduces Google BigQuery on Cardano

Input Output, the research company behind the Cardano blockchain, announced via Twitter on Friday that Google BigQuery is now available for Cardano developers. Google BigQuery makes it easier to look up data without the need to run specialized software. Furthermore, all the data is fetched directly from Cardano DB Sync and validated to ensure its accuracy. Cardano DB Sync is one of the core Cardano components, which provides a convenient way to find and query historical information from the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network with its inception dating back to 2015. It utilizes a modified version of UTXO (EUTXO) to accommodate support for smart contracts, which are currently under development.

ADA is up by 0.25% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.4474 at press time.