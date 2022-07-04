copy link
Input Output successfully hard forked the Cardano testnet
Hassan Maishera
2022-07-04 09:06
Input Output, the research company behind the Cardano blockchain, revealed on Sunday that it had successfully hard forked the Cardano testnet. The team said this was an important step in the journey towards the Vasil upgrade on the mainnet. Input Output is now inviting exchanges, developers, and others to commence their final testing and integration processes.
Cardano (ADA) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network with its inception dating back to 2015. It utilizes a modified version of UTXO (EUTXO) to accommodate support for smart contracts, which are currently under development.
ADA is up by 0.22% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.4477 at press time.
