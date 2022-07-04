copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-04)
Binance
2022-07-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, up by 0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,929 and $19,645 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,129, up by 0.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ELF, PROM, and NMR, up by 31%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFT Sales Volume down by 12.2% in 24h
- Cardano Successfully Launches Vasil Upgrade on Testnet
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.46% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 14, the level is Extreme Fear
- Circle Taps New York Community Bank as its Latest Custodian for USDC Reserves
- US and UK Set to Team Up Regulating Cryptocurrencies
- Celsius Lays off 150 Workers as Depositors’ Worries Begin to Mount
- Survey: US Millennials Own More Crypto Than Mutual Funds
- Bitcoin Legalization Pushed By Mexican Senator, Despite Central Bank’s Opposition
- Australian Regulators Mull Deal to Power Bitcoin Mines from Gas Fracking
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1196 (+1.76%)
- ETH: $1050.4 (-0.57%)
- BNB: $216.9 (-0.14%)
- XRP: $0.3163 (+1.41%)
- ADA: $0.4474 (-0.11%)
- SOL: $32.93 (+0.80%)
- DOGE: $0.06597 (+1.03%)
- DOT: $6.71 (+0.15%)
- TRX: $0.06553 (+3.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001005 (+1.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text