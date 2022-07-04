The Sandbox announces a partnership with DH Tokyo

The Sandbox announced via a tweet on Friday that it has partnered with DH Tokyo. The partnership will see the team work with DH Tokyo to offer new courses throughout Japan to train and assist content creators in The Sandbox. The partnership also signals The Sandbox’s entry into Japan and will hold a seminar on July 9 to discuss the emerging digital economy.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.0725 per token.