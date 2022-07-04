Bitcoin Stuck at $19K as Crypto Markets Stagnate (Market Watch)

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways and was stopped before coming close to challenging $20,000. The altcoins are in a similar position, with very few notable movements in either direction.

Bitcoin Stuck Below $20K

Last last week, which was also the end of BTC’s horrific Q2, delivered a lot more volatility than the past several days. At the time, the cryptocurrency was sliding hard and dropped to a 10-day low of under $18,800.

However, the bulls briefly took control over the market at this point and pushed the asset north. In a matter of minutes, bitcoin found itself trading almost $2,000 higher (close to $21,000).

Nevertheless, the predominantly bearish market sentiment continued, and BTC dropped below $20,000 shortly after. It retraced to around $19,000, where it spent most of the weekend as well.

The only exception came yesterday when BTC spiked to $19,600 but was quickly stopped and is back to a familiar ground now. As such, its market cap is still around $365 billion, and its dominance over the alts is again at 42.2%.

Altcoins Stand Still

Similar to BTC, most of the altcoins are untypically stable and have been so for days. Ethereum, for example, continues to trade at around $1,050. Until the start of the weekend, ETH was close to breaking below $1,000, and before that stood above $1,100.

BNB is still just under $220, ADA is at $0.45, and MATIC is down by 4% on a daily scale. In contrast, Ripple, Solana, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu have marked insignificant gains.

TRON has surged the most (4.3%) in a day and trades north of $0.065. LEO is up by almost 3% and is close to $6. From the lower- and mid-cap alts, The Sandbox has seen the most impressive increase of 5%.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has also remained stagnant at just over $850 billion.