Axie Infinity identifies a deposit issue with its bridge

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Saturday that it has identified a deposit issue with its bridge. The team said the issue causes some deposits from the Ethereum blockchain to become stuck. Hence, the funds are not delivered to the users’ Ronin wallets but are not lost. Axie Infinity said it is already working on the solution, which involved updating the bridge.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

AXS , the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 1% today and currently trades at $13.89.