15 projects integrated four Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 15 projects adopted four of its services last week. The projects were spread across six major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Solana.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

is up by less than 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.11 at press time.