Top U.S. Energy Company To Discuss Bitcoin Mining With Elon Musk

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Top U.S. Energy Company To Discuss Bitcoin Mining With Elon Musk

Varinder Singh-Coingape
2022-07-04 07:53
Top U.S. energy company Duke Energy is exploring Bitcoin mining as part of integrating it into its demand response strategy. Moreover, the company also wants to discuss the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of grid with Telsa CEO Elon Musk.

Duke Energy Explores Bitcoin Mining Opportunities With Musk

Duke Energy’s lead rates and regulatory strategy analyst Justin Orkney on June 4 tweeted about sharing notes on electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the electric power grid through Bitcoin mining.
Moreover, his team would also like to discuss how bitcoin mining could boost the adoption of Tesla rooftop solar.
“@elonmusk – would love to share notes on how Bitcoin mining could facilitate electrification of transportation and decarbonization of grid. Even allow for quicker adoption of Tesla rooftop solar. Have your people call my people.”
Justin Orkney had earlier confirmed that Duke Energy is currently studying Bitcoin mining. In fact, his team is exploring how Bitcoin could solve the problems faced by the grid as renewable penetration increases. Grid imbalance and other problems will only worsen as we approach renewable targets.
Results of the study will show how to onboard miners on the grid before scaling up for the masses. The company leverages its micro-grid with different energy sources to conduct tests to measure the impact involving several levels of miners.
“We are exploring general customer phasing concepts … I’m working on a Bitcoin demand response study about including Bitcoin mining capacity in our system with an eye toward the demand response functionality … We are hoping to do a technology test.”

The Electric Power Grid Decarbonization Strategy

Duke Energy also provides electric power to several Bitcoin miners on a smaller scale. The idea of having crypto miners on the grid could improve power supply and minimize outages.
He believes initiatives like demand response with miners could help prevent pressure on power infrastructure. Also, can help Bitcoin miners and the market.
Besides, Tesla is already working with Blockstream and Block on a Bitcoin mining project. Working with Duke Energy could be noteworthy for both companies. He believes initiatives like demand response with miners could help prevent pressure on power infrastructure. Also, can help Bitcoin miners and the market.
View full text