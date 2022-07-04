Cardano Successfully Launches Vasil Upgrade on Testnet

Cardano (ADA) has successfully conducted a hard fork of its testnet in readiness for the upcoming Vasil upgrade. The new development promises greater scalability and performance improvements to the network.

The latest announcement was made on July 3 by Input-Output Global (IOG), the tech firm behind Cardano. IOHK (rebranded to IOG) now calls upon developers, exchanges, and stake pool operators to launch their projects on the testnet. In this way, any necessary adjustments will be noticed earlier on, before Vasil becomes a reality on the mainnet.