NFT June Sales Down to 12-Month Lows

After defying the trends for several months, NFT sales have finally fallen in line with the broad cryptocurrency bear market trends. DappRadar and Chainalysis data reveal that the NFT sales in June have been the lowest since June 2021.

A recent Bloomberg report said that the NFT market in June is poised for under $1 billion in sales for the first time since June 2021. Citing DappRadar data, it added that OpenSea’s sales volume in June was $670 million, down by 75% from May’s numbers. Compared to $5 billion in January, OpenSea’s monthly volume in June is the lowest for the world’s largest NFT marketplace since July 2021.

However, citing Chainalysis data, The Guardian, in its report on July 2, noted that the NFT sales figure for June 2022 was slightly better at a little over $1 billion, from its peak of $12.6 billion in January 2022.

The NFT sales skyrocketed in 2022 and touched $40 billion. However, the numbers were even more robust at the start of this year, with the total sales pegged at $42 billion, with January and February sales accounting for more than half of it.