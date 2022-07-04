Elon Musk’s Tesla Reports $440 Million Impairment Losses

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to keep up with its recovery and has been trading under pressure at a price of $19,000. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been facing a $440 million write-down on its Bitcoin holdings.

Last year in February 2021, Tesla parked $1.5 billion of its reserve cash into Bitcoin. This created a major euphoria in the market with Bitcoin peaking at $69,000 in November 2021. Although Tesla sold some of its BTC last year, it continues to hold the rest.

With the Bitcoin (BTC) price plummeting more than 70% since the beginning of the year, Tesla is facing impairment losses to the tune of $440 million. Currently, the company’s Bitcoin investments have an estimated worth of $820 million. Three months ago, the company had recorded the value of its Bitcoin investments at $1.2 billion. This means, that in just three months, the company has seen its Bitcoin value holdings erode by 33%.

Apart from its investment, Tesla has also started accepting Bitcoin payments for a very brief period. However, it later decided to withdraw its decision citing environmental concerns with Bitcoin mining.