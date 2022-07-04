British Army Regains Control Of Their Hacked Social Media Accounts Promoting Crypto Scams

The British Army has been the latest victim of rampant crypto scams taking place in the market. On Sunday, July 3, hackers took over control of the British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and posted crypto videos through them.

After a brief period following the hack, the British Army regained control with a fresh message on Twitter that reads:

Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume.

Another tweet from the British Ministry of Defence said: “The breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway. The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

The hackers renamed the Twitter account of the British Army to Bapesclan. Then they made several posts relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Besides, they also changed the profile picture to an ape-like cartoon with clownish make-up.