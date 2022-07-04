Circle Taps New York Community Bank as its Latest Custodian for USDC Reserves

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Circle Taps New York Community Bank as its Latest Custodian for USDC Reserves

Jay Zhuang-CryptoPotato
2022-07-04 04:39
Circle has tapped a New York state-based community bank as its latest custodial provider for USDC reserves. The move reflects Circle’s strategy to deepen partnerships with Community Banks across the U.S., attempting to make payments more inclusive to underserved communities.
  • Under the new agreement, New York Community Bancorp’s bank subsidiary, New York Community Bank, will become a custodian for USDC reserves.
  • The two companies will leverage their strengths in their respective fields to promote access to “low-cost financial solutions for underserved and unbanked communities,” according to Circle’s official statement.
  • The news came months after the stablecoin issuer announced the Wall Street giant BNY Mellon as its primary custodian for USDC. The two parties worked on building bridges between legacy and digital capital markets and “the exploration of digital cash for purposes of settlement.”
  • In comparison to BNY Mellon holding roughly $45 trillion worth of assets in custody, New York Community Bank is a relatively small bank, only having assets of $61.0 billion by March 31st, 2022.
  • The plan represents Circle’s commitment to its long-term goal of allocating a share of its reserve to Minority-owned Depository Institutions (MDIs), in a bid to “reach billions of dollars in deposits over time across the footprint of underrepresented financial institutions.”
  • Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, viewed the partnership as a critical step in extending the firm’s connections to the community’s level.
    “By partnering with NYCB, we are opening up new pathways for community banks and MDIs across the country to be key participants in the fast growing digital assets market.
  • Circle’s USDC witnessed an increase in net inflows amid extreme volatility dominating the crypto market. Holding only cash and short-term U.S. government bonds as the assets backing its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar, a relatively conservative strategy that prioritizes stability and compliance to regulators, USDC – trailing only to the largest stablecoin USDT – is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of nearly $56 billion.
View full text