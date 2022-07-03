copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-03)
Binance
2022-07-03 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 0.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,760 and $19,572 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,567, up by 1.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROM, REQ, and TFUEL, up by 19%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Legalization Pushed By Mexican Senator, Despite Central Bank’s Opposition
- Australian Regulators Mull Deal to Power Bitcoin Mines from Gas Fracking
- Meta Platforms to Sunset Novi Digital Wallet This Fall
- Tether to Cut Commercial Paper Holdings to Less Than $4 Billion
- Three Arrows Paper Trail Leads to Trading Desk Obscured Via Offshore Entities
- Transaction Costs On Arbitrum Exceed Ethereum Fees
- Jacobi to Launch Bitcoin ETF in Europe Amid Tightening Crypto Rules
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1545 (-0.20%)
- ETH: $1081.2 (+1.52%)
- BNB: $219.4 (+0.64%)
- XRP: $0.3242 (+2.79%)
- ADA: $0.4584 (+0.26%)
- SOL: $33.6 (+1.54%)
- DOGE: $0.06707 (+0.48%)
- DOT: $6.94 (+1.31%)
- TRX: $0.06515 (-0.21%)
- SHIB: $0.0000101 (+0.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PROM/BUSD (+19%)
- REQ/BUSD (+16%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+12%)
