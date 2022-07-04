Survey: US Millennials Own More Crypto Than Mutual Funds

According to a research conducted by the investing firm Alto, 40% of the American millennials (those aged 26-41) hold cryptocurrencies. Nearly the same share of people own individual stocks, the survey estimated.

The poll further informed that more US millennials had distributed some of their wealth into crypto than those who had dealt with mutual funds. 70% of HODLers have included digital assets in their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

In addition, the vast majority of Americans in that age group who do not own cryptocurrencies consider entering the ecosystem in the near future.

The current macroeconomic conditions, though, have made it tough for millennials to invest in any type of asset. Eric Satz – Founder and CEO of Alto – explained:

“In a world of conspicuous consumption, soaring living costs, and mounting student loan debt, millennials find it difficult to invest for the future because they are struggling to afford the present.”

It is worth noting that real estate remains the most appealing investment option to US millennials, as 77% said they would allocate funds to properties. 67% said they would jump into Innovation funds, while 55% described Angel Investing as a great alternative.