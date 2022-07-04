copy link
create picture
more
GPU Prices Decline 57% Since Jan As Ethereum Mining Profits Go Down
Hououin Kyouma-Bitcoinist
2022-07-04 01:00
Data shows GPU prices have continued to go down recently as Ethereum mining profits have been observing a decline.
Data from the tech outlet Tom’s Hardware suggests graphics cards prices continued their drawdown in June as they plummeted another 14%.
Since the January of 2022, GPU prices have declined by an average value of 57%. In the month of June alone they fell by about 14%.
View full text