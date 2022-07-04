Celsius Lays off 150 Workers as Depositors’ Worries Begin to Mount

Embattled crypto lender, Celsius, has laid off 150 employees, representing a quarter of its workforce, according to the latest reports.

Israeli news outlet Calcalist reported some of the employees laid off are in Israel. The company, which has its headquarters in the U.S. but with offices in Israel and UK, has neither confirmed nor denied this.

The news comes two days after the crypto lender published a blog post stating that it is working to stabilize liquidity and operations. Calcalist claimed that the firm did not respond to requests for comment.

Celsius froze withdrawals on its platform on June 13, citing liquidity issues. Since then, several other crypto companies have followed suit, most having exposure to Celsius itself.

The company said:

We continue to take important steps to preserve and protect assets and explore options available to us. These options include pursuing strategic transactions as well as a restructuring of our liabilities, among other avenues.