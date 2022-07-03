Binance Market Update (2022-07-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, down by -0.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,760 and $19,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,023, down by -0.96%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PROM , PERP , and UMA , up by 31%, 22%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: