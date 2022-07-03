copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-03)
Binance
2022-07-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, down by -0.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,760 and $19,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,023, down by -0.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PROM, PERP, and UMA, up by 31%, 22%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Legalization Pushed By Mexican Senator, Despite Central Bank’s Opposition
- Australian Regulators Mull Deal to Power Bitcoin Mines from Gas Fracking
- Meta Platforms to Sunset Novi Digital Wallet This Fall
- Tether to Cut Commercial Paper Holdings to Less Than $4 Billion
- Three Arrows Paper Trail Leads to Trading Desk Obscured Via Offshore Entities
- Transaction Costs On Arbitrum Exceed Ethereum Fees
- Jacobi to Launch Bitcoin ETF in Europe Amid Tightening Crypto Rules
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0874 (-2.18%)
- ETH: $1048.84 (-0.25%)
- BNB: $214.2 (-0.65%)
- XRP: $0.3122 (-0.19%)
- ADA: $0.446 (-0.45%)
- SOL: $32.26 (-1.77%)
- DOGE: $0.06527 (-2.25%)
- DOT: $6.67 (-1.19%)
- TRX: $0.06351 (-1.84%)
- SHIB: $0.0000099 (-1.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
