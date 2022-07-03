copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-03)
Binance
2022-07-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, up by 0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,760 and $19,460 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,992, down by -0.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT, ALCX, and UNFI, up by 33%, 26%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Meta Platforms to Sunset Novi Digital Wallet This Fall
- Tether to Cut Commercial Paper Holdings to Less Than $4 Billion
- Three Arrows Paper Trail Leads to Trading Desk Obscured Via Offshore Entities
- Transaction Costs On Arbitrum Exceed Ethereum Fees
- Jacobi to Launch Bitcoin ETF in Europe Amid Tightening Crypto Rules
- More Than 80% of Ethereum Stakers Are in the Red
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - 1st July 2022Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- Legal Experts Reveal Regulatory Uncertainty Around Crypto Could Spike Lawsuits
- DNS Hijack Compromised Ankr’s Services for Polygon and Fantom
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0832 (-0.24%)
- ETH: $1056.39 (+1.73%)
- BNB: $217.2 (+0.79%)
- ADA: $0.4478 (+0.99%)
- XRP: $0.3122 (+0.39%)
- SOL: $32.68 (+1.52%)
- DOGE: $0.06534 (-1.71%)
- DOT: $6.7 (+0.15%)
- TRX: $0.06328 (-2.33%)
- SHIB: $0.00000994 (-0.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
