Binance Market Update (2022-07-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, up by 0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,760 and $19,460 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,992, down by -0.51%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT , ALCX , and UNFI , up by 33%, 26%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: