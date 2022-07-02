copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-02)
2022-07-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,960 and $19,666 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,253, down by -0.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, FORTH, and USTC, up by 48%, 41%, and 39%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- More Than 80% of Ethereum Stakers Are in the Red
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - 1st July 2022Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- Legal Experts Reveal Regulatory Uncertainty Around Crypto Could Spike Lawsuits
- DNS Hijack Compromised Ankr’s Services for Polygon and Fantom
- Nvidia Cards Tumble in Price as Crypto Miners Capitulate
- DOJ Indicts 6 People in 4 Crypto Scams Including Baller Ape NFT Rug-Pull
- Crypto Market Liquidations Surges Past $250 Million As Bitcoin Declines Below $20,000
- Meta Enabling NFT Showcase on Facebook Profiles
- Crypto Hedge Fund Founder Predicts Ethereum Will Plunge to $500 in Two Months
- Cosmos-Builder Ignite Cuts Headcount by More Than 50%, Ex-Employees Say
- Three Arrows Capital Files for Bankruptcy in New York Tied to British Virgin Islands ProceedingThree Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York late Friday after weeks of speculation that it was functionally insolvent.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1591 (+3.07%)
- ETH: $1065 (-0.33%)
- BNB: $218 (+0.23%)
- ADA: $0.4573 (+1.49%)
- XRP: $0.3154 (+0.32%)
- SOL: $33.09 (-0.45%)
- DOGE: $0.06674 (+0.57%)
- DOT: $6.85 (+0.29%)
- TRX: $0.06528 (+0.28%)
- SHIB: $0.00001006 (-0.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+48%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+41%)
- USTC/BUSD (+39%)
