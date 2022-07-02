Binance Market Update (2022-07-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,960 and $19,666 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,253, down by -0.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , FORTH , and USTC , up by 48%, 41%, and 39%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: