Binance Market Update (2022-07-02)
Binance
2022-07-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, down by -1.98% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,952 and $19,666 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,094, down by -2.16%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, FORTH, and USTC, up by 110%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Nvidia Cards Tumble in Price as Crypto Miners Capitulate
- DOJ Indicts 6 People in 4 Crypto Scams Including Baller Ape NFT Rug-Pull
- Crypto Market Liquidations Surges Past $250 Million As Bitcoin Declines Below $20,000
- Meta Enabling NFT Showcase on Facebook Profiles
- Crypto Hedge Fund Founder Predicts Ethereum Will Plunge to $500 in Two Months
- Cosmos-Builder Ignite Cuts Headcount by More Than 50%, Ex-Employees Say
- Three Arrows Capital Files for Bankruptcy in New York Tied to British Virgin Islands ProceedingThree Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York late Friday after weeks of speculation that it was functionally insolvent.
- Weekly Market HighlightsRead Binance Research's weekly market highlights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0937 (-1.10%)
- ETH: $1039.24 (-2.86%)
- BNB: $215.7 (-3.19%)
- XRP: $0.3111 (-1.36%)
- ADA: $0.4432 (-2.68%)
- SOL: $32.19 (-2.07%)
- DOGE: $0.06652 (+1.33%)
- DOT: $6.69 (-1.33%)
- TRX: $0.06479 (-0.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001 (-0.89%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+110%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+25%)
- USTC/BUSD (+24%)
