Meta Enabling NFT Showcase on Facebook Profiles

Nicholas Pongratz - BeInCrypto
2022-07-02 02:30
Meta has started letting some creators in the U.S. roll out non-fungible tokens (NFT) on their Facebook profiles.
Facebook will now include a “digital collectables” tab on select users’ profile, in which they will be able to showcase their NFTs. Meta Product Manager Navdeep Singh shared a sneak peek of how the NFTs would look on Facebook in a post on Twitter.
Users will also be able to turn their NFTs into Facebook posts, which can similarly be reacted to, liked or commented on. Additionally, these users will now be able to connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their Facebook profiles as well. It is not clear whether or when Facebook’s NFT features will go live to all users.
The social network will initially enable NFTs on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, with plans to later add support for both Solana and Flow as well.
Meta offers home to Web3
With the announcement, Meta “clearly wants to offer a home to Web3 folks,” according to tech and media consultant Martin Bryant. He added that this was especially telling considering the company had also recently begun testing out changes to Facebook Groups, making them look “more like Discord.”
Earlier, Meta integrated NFTs into another of its social media platforms, when it enabled support for NFTs from Solana, Ethereum Flow, and Polygon. The social media giant began rolling out NFTs on Instagram for some creators “in a handful of countries” in May.
The NFTs can be shared and posted on the app, automatically tagging both the NFT’s creator and collector, for which Instagram explained it would not charge any fees. Collectors can also share their NFTs as augmented reality stickers.
According to Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, the growing creator economy has really influenced the launch of these NFT features. “Now, we think one really interesting opportunity for a subset of creators is NFTs – the idea of owning a unique digital item,” Mosseri said last month.
The post Meta Enabling NFT Showcase on Facebook Profiles appeared first on BeInCrypto.
