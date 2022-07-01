copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-01)
Binance
2022-07-01 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, up by 2.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,593 and $20,876 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,378, up by 2.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, PLA, and KP3R, up by 34%, 25%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market HighlightsRead Binance Research's weekly market highlights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0911 (+1.08%)
- ETH: $1067.69 (+4.69%)
- BNB: $217.5 (+2.45%)
- ADA: $0.4502 (+1.17%)
- XRP: $0.3142 (-3.50%)
- SOL: $33.17 (+3.56%)
- DOGE: $0.0663 (+3.30%)
- DOT: $6.84 (+0.59%)
- TRX: $0.06507 (+2.68%)
- SHIB: $0.00001007 (+0.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+34%)
- PLA/BUSD (+25%)
- KP3R/BUSD (+21%)
