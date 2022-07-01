copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-01)
Binance
2022-07-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, up by 0.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,593 and $20,876 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,266, up by 0.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, KP3R, and PLA, up by 41%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market HighlightsRead Binance Research's weekly market highlights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0495 (-3.53%)
- ETH: $1055.35 (+2.31%)
- BNB: $214.4 (+1.04%)
- ADA: $0.4443 (+0.02%)
- XRP: $0.3111 (-0.35%)
- SOL: $32.29 (+0.31%)
- DOGE: $0.06502 (+0.05%)
- DOT: $6.69 (-1.91%)
- TRX: $0.06426 (+1.32%)
- SHIB: $0.00001001 (-1.67%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+41%)
- KP3R/BUSD (+24%)
- PLA/BUSD (+21%)
View full text