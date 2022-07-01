Binance Market Update (2022-07-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 1.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,593 and $20,876 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,499, up by 1.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT , PLA , and POLY , up by 58%, 37%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Binance Taps Khaby Lame of TikTok Fame as Brand Ambassador

Binance announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to be a global brand ambassador.

Market movers: