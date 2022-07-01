Meta Wizards to create a new P2E racing game on Hedera

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Thursday that Meta Wizards will create a new play-to-earn racing game on the Hedera blockchain. Meta Wizards is a competitive play-to-earn video gaming platform. HBAR Foundation added that Meta Wizards will initially use the HSCS (Hedera Smart Contract Service) for the minting of in-game assets, with plans to then leverage the HTS for fungible tokens i.e. Meta Wizards coin ($MW).

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0615 at press time, down by more than 1% over the last 24 hours.