Axie Infinity launches its Land staking feature

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Friday that Land staking is now available to its community. Users can stake their Land and earn AXS rewards for doing so. Axie Infinity said it appreciates the commitment of landholders and wants to make sure that their long-term outlook is rewarded with more ownership and influence over the collective ecosystem.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

AXS , the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 1% today and currently trades at $14.04.