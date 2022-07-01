copy link
create picture
more
Axie Infinity Phase 2 is now live
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-01 07:56
The Axie Infinity team told its community via a blog post on Thursday that Phase 2 is now live, thanks to the deployment of a large Origin patch. Phase 2 also comes with the launch of an alpha season. To give everyone a fresh slate and to gather data for fine-tuning economic balance, Axie Infinity said it had reset the leaderboard and all runes and charms.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 4.86% today and currently trades at $14.22.
