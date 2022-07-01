Axie Infinity Phase 2 is now live

The Axie Infinity team told its community via a blog post on Thursday that Phase 2 is now live, thanks to the deployment of a large Origin patch. Phase 2 also comes with the launch of an alpha season. To give everyone a fresh slate and to gather data for fine-tuning economic balance, Axie Infinity said it had reset the leaderboard and all runes and charms.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.