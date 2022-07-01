Klaytn projects are now supported by Snapshot

The Klaytn team announced via Twitter on Friday that projects on its blockchain are now supported by Snapshot. Snapshot is a decentralized off-chain governance platform. It provides an off-the-shelf solution for cryptocurrency projects to conduct secure decentralized decision-making without having to build the infrastructure from scratch. Klaytn included a guide that would help developers on its blockchain take advantage of the features offered by Snapshot.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by more than 4.46% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.234 per token.