copy link
create picture
more
Klaytn projects are now supported by Snapshot
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-01 07:55
The Klaytn team announced via Twitter on Friday that projects on its blockchain are now supported by Snapshot. Snapshot is a decentralized off-chain governance platform. It provides an off-the-shelf solution for cryptocurrency projects to conduct secure decentralized decision-making without having to build the infrastructure from scratch. Klaytn included a guide that would help developers on its blockchain take advantage of the features offered by Snapshot.
View full text