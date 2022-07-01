BitTorrent optimizes cross-chain transfer via its BitTorrent Bridge

The BitTorrent team revealed via a tweet on Thursday that it has optimized cross-chain transfer on BitTorrent Chain. Its users can now easily transfer BTT, TRX, NFT, USDD, and WIN tokens between the Tron, BNBChain, and Ethereum blockchains.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network,

BTTC is trading at $0.00000081 at press time, down by more than 3% in the last 24 hours.