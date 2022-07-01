Canoe Finance integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon

Canoe Finance announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Polygon mainnet. Canoe Finance is an accessible DeFi toolkit and aggregator that connects Web2 and Web3. With this integration, Canoe Finance now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to display accurate fiat conversion rates in its payment services. As such, users will be more easily able to evaluate the prices of goods and services and have stronger assurances that those prices are globally accurate and reliable, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 1.66% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.12 at press time.