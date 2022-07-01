EMDX integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Avalanche

DeFi decentralized exchange, EMDX, announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Avalanche mainnet. The integration gives EMDX access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help ensure crypto perpetual swaps are using institutional-grade market data to determine contract outcomes.

