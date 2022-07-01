Hyphen Chainlink node expands its data offering

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Hyphen is expanding its data offering. Hyphen is a node operator on the Chainlink network and has now expanded its data offerings to blockchains to incorporate carbon flux data from the EU-funded Copernicus Programme. This expansion means that Hyphen is now helping accelerate the development of accurate, end-to-end smart contract-based environmental tracking and reporting initiatives

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.07 at press time.