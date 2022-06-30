copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-30)
Binance
2022-06-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, down by -4.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,746 and $20,408 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,116, down by -4.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR, UFT, and AMP, up by 86%, 66%, and 63%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Taps Khaby Lame of TikTok Fame as Brand AmbassadorBinance announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to be a global brand ambassador.
- NFT Sales Volume up by 0.67% in 24h
- BTC price falls below $19.3k, down over 3% in 24 hours
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 3.48% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 11, the level is Extreme Fear
- Messari Research: DCG’s Barry Silbert Wins from SEC ETF stalemate, but Investors Lose
- Market Selloffs Lead to Rising Inflows of USDC: Circle CEO
- North Korean Hackers Reportedly Behind the $100 Million Harmony Exploit
- EU Passes A Bill to Trace the Flow of Bitcoin & Crypto Assets In Regulatory Tightening Measures
- OpenSea Reports Email Data Breach
- Genesis Faces ‘Hundreds of Millions’ in Losses as 3AC Exposure Swamps Crypto Lenders: Sources
- SEC Rejects Grayscale’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Application
- Young Web3 Believers Unfazed by Battered Crypto MarketThis piece is part of CoinDesk's Future of Work Week series.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1262 (-15.19%)
- ETH: $1030.59 (-7.42%)
- BNB: $212.2 (-2.84%)
- XRP: $0.3123 (-4.06%)
- ADA: $0.4444 (-4.74%)
- SOL: $32.17 (-7.05%)
- DOGE: $0.065 (-2.80%)
- DOT: $6.82 (-5.01%)
- TRX: $0.06342 (-2.30%)
- SHIB: $0.00001018 (+2.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
