Binance Market Update (2022-06-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.86T, down by -4.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,746 and $20,408 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,116, down by -4.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR , UFT , and AMP , up by 86%, 66%, and 63%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: