Singapore Central Bank Reprimands Three Arrows Capital for Providing False Information
Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2022-06-30 10:05
Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), reprimanded embattled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for providing false information.
- MAS said the fund gave misleading information to the regulator and exceeded the threshold set for assets under management, the regulator said in a statement published on Thursday.
- 3AC, as the fund is also called, was allowed to manage funds for 30 investors up to S$250 million ($180 million) when it registered as a fund management company in Singapore in 2013, MAS said.
- The fund, founded in Singapore in 2012, has seen heavy losses during a market rout that has had bitcoin (BTC) hovering around $20,000 in recent weeks, compared to peaks of $60,000 earlier this year.
- Three Arrows Capital was reported as possibly insolvent mid-June after it incurred at least $400 million in liquidations.
- British Virgin Islands ordered 3AC's local entity into a liquidation phase on Wednesday.
- 3AC did not respond to request for comment at press time.
