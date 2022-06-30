Polygon announces a partnership with Edverse

Polygon announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has partnered with Edverse, an educational platform. The partnership will see the two entities work together to revolutionize education on a global scale. The pre-alpha version of Edverse on Polygon will be launched this week, Polygon added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is down by 17% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.46399.