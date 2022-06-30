Polygon Avail launches on testnet

Polygon announced via a blog post on Wednesday that Polygon Avail is now live on testnet. The team said Avail is an efficient, scalable data availability layer that other chains can plug into so they can focus on the layers they do best. Avail provides a leap in scalability for the entire Web3 space. In the modular world, rollups and data availability layers empower the Ethereum ecosystem to scale, Polygon added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is down by 16.9% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.4393.