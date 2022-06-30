Axie Infinity to deploy a large Origin patch today

The Axie Infinity team told its community via Twitter on Thursday that it would be deploying a large patch to its Origin game later today. The team said the patch will officially put the project in Phase 2, signifying the launch of its Ronin sidechain. Axie Infinity added that the game will be down until the maintenance is complete.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.