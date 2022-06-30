copy link
DOPE integrates Chainlink VRF on Ethereum
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-30 09:59
SocialFi game DOPE announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) service on the Ethereum mainnet. The integration means that DOPE now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help determine the winners of giveaway events.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 6% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.98 at press time.
