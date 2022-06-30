Chainlink Keepers and VRF now live on Fantom

The Chainlink team announced on Wednesday via Twitter that its Keepers and Verifiable Random Function (VRF) services are now available on the Fantom blockchain. With these integrations, Chainlink said Fantom developers can now securely automate smart contracts with Keepers and create fair random outcomes using VRF.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 6% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.01 at press time.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is down by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.2421.